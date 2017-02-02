Mildred Louise Phillips, 84, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 1, she was a resident of Akron for 67 years and a member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edison Phillips; daughter, Sharon Lyn Dungan; parents, Edgar and Birdie Lay and grandson, Brian Lichtenstiger; survived by son, Joseph (Brenda) Phillips; daughters, Carolyn (Tim) Vargo, Michele (Steve) Lichtenstiger and Charlene (Christopher) Miller; 11 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brothers, Eddie (Margie) Lay and Don (Geri) Lay; sisters, Rachel Halcomb, Wilhelminia (Ralph) Gwyn, Phyllis (Stan) Shultz and Linda (Dave) Measell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m.