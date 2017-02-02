Ronald D. Cain, 60, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, Ron graduated from Norton High School, Class of 1974 and the University of Akron in 1979. He was a resident of Manchester since 1991 and was employed by BWX Technologies for 37 years. Ron was a “Diehard” Browns fan along with all other Cleveland sports, and the Akron Zips. Preceded in death by his parents, Betty Hite and Paul Cain; survived by daughters, Jennifer (Dave) Hippler and Krystal Cain; grandchildren, McKayla and Jason Hippler; sisters, Sandra (Monty) Proffitt, Kimberly (Jim) Leonard and Sandy Cain; brothers, Jeff (Linda) Cain and Larry (Kathy) Conley; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Calling hours will be Saturday Feb. 4, 3-5 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the University of Akron Athletic Department.