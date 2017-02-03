Brenda L (Foore) Shiflett, 65 passed away after an extended illness surrounded by her family. She worked at Rocco’s Pizza and Lowry Furnace for many years. She’ll always be remembered for her smile, her laughs and her funny one liners. Brenda is preceded by her father Harold Gene Love and father-in-law Jack Shiflett. She is survived by her husband of 37 years Gregory, mother Martha Love, mother-in-law Betty Shiflett, children Denise (Tim) Davis, Kellie (Kevin) Williams, Eric Shiflett and Nicole (Jimmy) Ullman, grandchildren Jacob, Ryan, Ava, Cole, Justin, Austin, Dylan, Delaney, Geena (Rusty), Madisyn and Layla, great-granddaughter Arabella, siblings Daniel (Sheila) Love, Timothy (Cassandra) Love, Ralph (Pamela) Foore, Michael (Debra) Love, Patricia (Anthony) Heitic and Blaine (Deborah) Love and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Summa Palliative Care, ICU Step-Down Unit, and Dr.s Lee, Dhital and Hughes. God bless you all. Funeral services have already taken place, donations, if desired may be made to Summa Akron City Hospital Palliative Care Unit.