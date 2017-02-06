Joseph J. Herold Sr., He died.

Joe passed away Feb. 5, at the age of 89, Joe was preceded in death by his wife Helen. Leaving to mourn are his children Kathy (John) Patton, Joe (Kathy) Herold, Peggy Herold, Pat (Joellen) Herold and Bill Herold; grandchildren Michelle and Andrew Dodson, Steve and Denise Patton, Matt and Melissa Chase, Amanda and Matt Woods, Matt Herold, Nicole Bartinuk and Derek and Sarah Trotter; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty, Barb and Catherine Herold. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Health Care Center and Harbor Light Hospice for taking such good care of Dad. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW., Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, Feb. 9, 5-8 P.M. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W. Barberton, where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Health Care Center. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).