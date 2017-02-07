Delphia Lee Stanich, 81, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 5, with her loving family by her side. Delphia was born on April 12, 1935 and lived in Barberton, Ohio for 80 years, moving to Copley, Ohio with her sister, Marilyn for the last year of her life. She was a member of the Norton Apostolic Christian Church and was also a dedicated employee at Ohio Brass for many years. In her later years she was well known by the community as, “The lady who walked around Barberton”, no one could miss her smile. “Aunt Delphia”, as she was affectionately called by so many, enjoyed baking perfectly shaped cookies, which she shared with others. She had a kind, gentle and giving spirit. Delphia was preceded in death by her parents, Sraydoya (Sam) and Marina Stanich; brothers, Vic and Ralph Stanich and sisters, Olga Boleratz and Helen Lerich; survived by her sisters, Violet Pavkov, Marilyn Stanich and Martha (Steve) Gruich; nieces and nephews, Lori (Joe) Greeninger, Mark (Sandra) Gruich, Michael (Traci) Gruich, Karen (Angelo) Johnson; great nieces and nephews, Daniel (Gabi) Greeninger, Bethany (Michael) Kuzmanovic, Christina, Michael, Timothy and Anna Greeninger; Ashley (Mark) Csepe, Lexi and Jonathan Gruich, Aumaine, Mallory, Thad and Matthias Gruich, Mikayla, Brianna and Brooklyn Johnson; great great nieces and nephews, Joel Greeninger, Mila and Landon Csepe, and Joshua Kuzmanovic, along with many other close family members and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Delphia’s funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 11, at noon at the Norton Apostolic Christian Church, 3816 Greenwich Road, Norton, with Jeremy Jivan officiating. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn.