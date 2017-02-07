Fight breaks out in downtown Barberton parking lot

Two men fight in the parking lot of the downtown Barberton Subway, Feb. 7, 2017.

According to police one vehicle was cut off by another. The vehicle which was cut off pulled into Subway’s parking lot. The person who cut them off followed and they started fighting. The incident is under investigation.

Herald video by Tim McCracken

 

