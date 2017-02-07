Freedom Writers founder comes to Barberton

Erin Gruwell, teacher and founder of The Freedom Writers, came to Barberton High School to speak during staff development day.

Teachers and administrators from nearby districts including Norton and Copley were also present on the morning of Feb. 3.

Director of curriculum at Barberton City Schools, Shelly Habegger, gave an introduction about Gruwell before she took the stage. She said Gruwell’s first teaching job was a group of 14-year-old students who had been disregarded as “unteachable” by other teachers. They had been kicked out of other schools and came from neighborhoods where they witnessed gang violence and murder.

Gruwell said when her students proved difficult to engage in the classroom, she took a different approach. She bought books that she thought her students could relate to. The students read “The Diary of Anne Frank” because like her students, she had experienced discrimination like they had.

She told the story of when she placed tape on the floor and asked her students questions to show them they were more alike than they thought. She began asking about music and pop culture and moved on to questions about loosing friends to gang violence and abuse.

After teaching her students to document their stories in journals, they opened up to her. She said all of her students graduated and many went to college.

Gruwell sent teachers away with the message that they should believe in their students and teach hope. Gruwell said she was proud of a group of eighth-grade students, who are reading her work, for attending on a day off of school.

There was a Q&A session following the talk and some of the students asked questions. Habegger did a book raffle after the talk and gave away copies of two of Gruwell’s books, “The Freedom Writers Diary” and “Teaching Hope: Stories of the Freedom Writer Teachers and Erin Gruwell.”

Habegger said the story is a good reminder for teachers of why they teach.

In-school suspension monitor at Barberton Middle School, Timothy Stutlz, said he thought other districts would benefit from hearing the talk. He said that each student comes in with a set of issues and it’s the job of the facilitators to teach hope and believe in the students.