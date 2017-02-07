Herald Facebook helps ID theft suspect

With help of a Herald Facebook post and the resulting tips it generated, Barberton Police were able to identify two people suspected of using a lost bank card.

Tonia L. Magrell, 39, of Akron, has been charged and John P. Cramer, 33, formerly of Barberton and now of Akron, is expected to turn himself in to police..

“Once again, the power of the Barberton Herald Facebook Nation helps identify a thief,” Detective Robert Russell stated.

