Robert “Bob” Noble, 72, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 6. Born in Carrollton, Ohio to the late Marietta (Maple) and Emmet Noble, he lived most of his life in Barberton with his loving wife of 44 years, Yolanda. Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran in 121st Seabee’s having served in the Vietnam War, 1967-1968. He retired from GMAC with 30 years of service. Bob enjoyed watching professional sports, but especially watching his grandchildren play. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen and brother, Ronny; Bob will be very dearly missed by his wife, Londi,; children who he cherished, son, Brian (Kerry); daughter, Lisa (Jason); his grandchildren who he loved very much, Gavin, Gabe, Sydney and Landen; brothers, Raymond, Harold, Marion and Lynn; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the Cleveland Clinic Akron General MICU unit staff and its hospice facility staff for the wonderful care he was given. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 6 to 8 p.m. A private funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors.