Unlikely Friends Saved in Double Rescue

Story and photos courtesy of the Humane Society of Summit County.

When Dan O’Grady of Akron, a truck driver, passed the little dog abandoned on the side of the highway in Jacksonville, FL, he couldn’t just keep going. He exited the freeway and hoped he could get back to the dog before anything bad happened. Luckily, he got back in time but the skinny dog yapped at him and kept running off every time he approached.

The frantic dog, a Jack Russell terrier, led Dan into the woods. It was clear the dog wanted him to see something. Under a bush Dan saw a white domestic rabbit huddled there. Dan scooped up the rabbit and headed back to the truck and the dog followed. He dubbed them Highway and Interstate.

After feeding the hungry animals (sandwich meat for the dog and a salad from a rest stop for the rabbit), he made his way to the nearest animal shelter. The local shelter took the dog, but they couldn’t take the rabbit. Dan thought he remembered seeing rabbits at the Humane Society of Summit County. After confirmation HSSC would care for a rabbit, he bought a crate and supplies for a make-shift bunny nest for Interstate and started the long drive north.

HSSC took custody of Interstate in mid-January, and found him to be only about three pounds – bony and malnourished for an adult rabbit. Who knows how long he and Highway had survived on their own in those woods. And what a lucky rabbit that Highway refused to abandon him when help finally arrived!

Highway has already been adopted from the shelter in Georgia. Interstate is now a healthy weight of almost 5lbs, neutered and available for adoption. If interested in adopting Interstate, call 330.487.0333.

Dan O’Grady literally went the extra mile to rescue Highway and Interstate. The Humane Society of Summit County depends on good samaritans like Dan who rescue injured, abused and abandoned animals. The HSSC cares for and adopts small animals like rabbits, guinea pigs and mice in addition to cats and dogs. The HSSC depends on the generous public for support. You can donate securely at summithumane.org or 7996 Darrow Road in Twinsburg, OH 44087.

The Humane Society of Summit County is the trusted caretaker and advocate for the abused, neglected, and abandoned animals of our community.

