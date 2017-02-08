Booker inks with Akron

Randy Broadwater

Herald Staff Writer

With friends, family and teammates looking on, Barberton senior Kobie Booker signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic and academic career with The University of Akron.

Booker, a 6-0, 273-pound tight end-linebacker, was a 2016 All-Ohio Division II pick for his play on defense. In his senior season, he had 93 tackles, nine tackles for losses, 66 solo tackles, two sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while helping the Magics to an 8-3 record.

On offense, in addition to be an outstanding blocker he had 21 receptions for 441 yards and eight touchdowns.

Akron wasn’t the only school that showed interest in the Barberton senior.

“I talked to about three or four schools,” said Booker. “I talked to Akron, Air Force and a couple of smaller schools. What I like about Akron is it’s close to home, close to my family, I love the environment on campus, the coaching staff, and I love what Akron is doing, recruiting a lot of talent at the local level.”

When asked what the highlight of playing for Barberton was he replied, “Having the community behind you, that’s the best part.”

Booker is the first player Coach Tony Gotto has sent to a Division I program since he’s been a head coach, a thinks his three-year starter should have no problem adjusting to the college level.

“Obviously, Kobie has some special tools. Akron got a very special player in Kobie, he’s strong, talented and a very smart young man. I think the sky is the limit for him,” said the coach.