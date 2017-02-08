Charlotte A. Stoll, 62, passed away Feb. 6, after a brief illness. Charlotte was born in Hollywood, California and had been an area resident all her life where she graduated from Barberton High School. She was a travel agent for over 20 years with Chima Travel and was also the travel coordinator for the band 1964, The Tribute. Preceded in death by her husband Alexander; parents Charles Sr. and Juanita Kiser; and brother James R. Kiser; She is survived by her brothers Charles (Carmencita) Kiser Jr. and Paul (Linda) Kiser; niece Heather (Chris) Zindash; nephew Adam (Marianna) Kiser; and numerous other relatives and close friends. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Friday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com