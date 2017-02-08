Man from Subway brawl identified

The shirtless man from a fight at the downtown Barberton Subway has been identified by police as Everett Smith.

A screen shot taken from the Herald video allowed police to get a clear image of the man. A Herald Facebook follower identified the man and officer Gregory Stalder said Smith “will be mailed a summons for assault.”

Two men began fighting in the parking lot of the downtown Barberton Subway Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m.

According to police one vehicle was cut off by another. The vehicle which was cut off pulled into Subway’s parking lot. The person who cut them off followed and they started fighting.