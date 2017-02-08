Mayor visits scouts
Barberton Cub Scout Pack 3101 enjoyed a special visitor, Mayor William Judge, to their meeting. He discussed his duties as mayor and answered questions to help the boys achieve the citizenship badge.
Posted in Herald Extra
