Norton Kiwanis recognizes membership

Screen Shot 2017-02-08 at 2.06.22 PMThe Norton Kiwanis Club spotlights member Karen Hardy, CEO, Integrity Federal Credit Union and the club’s president-elect.

Hardy has been an active member and on the board since 2012. She is a roll-up your sleeves and get any and all things done person especially when it has to do with children. Karen is instrumental in the success of the club’s annual Chili Cook-off, Feb. 25, 4-7 p.m. at the Norton Community Center which provides two $1,000 scholarships to Norton High School students. Hardy also arranges quality speakers for each meeting and is always open to new suggestions.

Screen Shot 2017-02-08 at 2.06.11 PMThe Norton Kiwanis Club welcomes back Eric Bacher, owner of Bacher Funeral Home.

 

 

