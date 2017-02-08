Norton Kiwanis recognizes membership
The Norton Kiwanis Club spotlights member Karen Hardy, CEO, Integrity Federal Credit Union and the club’s president-elect.
Hardy has been an active member and on the board since 2012. She is a roll-up your sleeves and get any and all things done person especially when it has to do with children. Karen is instrumental in the success of the club’s annual Chili Cook-off, Feb. 25, 4-7 p.m. at the Norton Community Center which provides two $1,000 scholarships to Norton High School students. Hardy also arranges quality speakers for each meeting and is always open to new suggestions.
The Norton Kiwanis Club welcomes back Eric Bacher, owner of Bacher Funeral Home.
