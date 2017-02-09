Mary Margaret Herold, 54, passed away Feb. 8, surrounded by her family after a hard fought battle with cancer. Mary was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and a graduate of Barberton High School Class of 1982. Mary was the director at Valley Kids Learning Center. She loved working with and taking care of little children and treated them as her own. Mary was also a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her brother Robert J. Herold; grandparents Joseph and Mary Herold and Dominic and Anne DeCasper. She is survived by her parents Charles and Barbara (DeCasper) Herold; brothers Charles S. Herold, Patrick M. (Tracie) Herold, Daniel T. (Kathy) Herold and John J. Herold (Michelle); nieces Crystal (David) Burkhamer, Lindsey (Dave) Passarelli, Kady Herold and Tori Sab; nephews Robert J. (Kristen) Herold, Danny (Samantha) Herold and Geff Herold; great nieces, Destiny and Natalie; great nephew David Jr; special friends Dave Shepard, Nicki Lee and Connie Patton; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 to 6 p.m. at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com 330-825-8700.