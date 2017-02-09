Ruby M. Thomas (nee: Gorrell), age 88, went home Feb. 7. Born Sept. 14, 1928 in Murray County, Oklahoma to D.N. Gorrell and Salina K. (nee: Nail). Proud of her Native American heritage, she was known as “Chickasaw” on the CB radio. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, NAICC, Grand Squares and Swinging Stars, and Warm-up Barberton. Ruby worked for Excelsior Marking Products, Krinkle House, and Mature Services as a homemaker. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; brothers, General, Cecil, Henry and Dixson Gorrell; grandson, Stephen P. Thomas; granddaughter, Leigh Ann Kubala; stepchildren, Charlene and Thomas L. Thomas; daughter-in-law, Laura; and good friend, Lawrence Madigan. Survived by children, Sam Thomas , Gwen Adkins, Pete Thomas, Wyoma Bowyer (Ron), and Ida Morehead (Bob); stepchildren, Gloria Vallier (Fred), and David C. Thomas (Georgianne); daughter-in-law, Marie Claude Thomas; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Barberton First Church of Christ, 552 Harvard Ave., Barberton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3-4 p.m. at Barberton First Church of Christ.