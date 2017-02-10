Howard James “Jim” Collmar Sr., 75, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 9. Jim was born on April 22, 1941 to the late Sarah Jane Norman and Howard W. Collmar. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Alma May (Neff) Collmar; brother, Clarence (Bill) William Collmar and life-long friend, Michael E. Clegg. Jim was a life-long resident of Barberton. He enjoyed stock car racing, going to the park, frequenting Durbin’s Ice Cream, Golden Corral and nightly coffee visits with son, Wally. Jim is survived by his children, Linda (Roger) Stalnaker, Howard (Erica) Collmar Jr., Cindy (Troy) Swayney, Donnie (Dorothy) Collmar all of North Carolina, Wally (Rose) Collmar, Kendra (Richard) Potter of Akron, Susie (Mike) Lybrook and special friend, Paul Carpenter of Barberton; 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and a nephew; along with his, “Four-legged best friend, Lucy”. Funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 13, noon at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. Burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown. Jim’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.