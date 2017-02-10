James R. Mosley, 89, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2. Born June 14, 1927 in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, he was a resident of the Barberton area for most of his life. He was a World War II Navy veteran and retired from B.F. Goodrich with 41 years of service. Jim was a member of the Classic Thunderbird Club of Northern Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, Clure and Allie Mosley; infant sister and brother; along with sister, Molean Keeling and nephew, Larrie Keeling; survived by his wife of 40 years, Carole; niece, Shirley Pickett and family; nephew, David Keeling and family; and family of nephew, Larrie Keeling; along with other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 10 at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, 3-6 p.m. and also Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 -10 a.m., followed by procession to Greenlawn Memorial Park for a committal service and military honors.