Jeffrey C. McQuaide, 59, went peacefully in his sleep to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 29. Born in Barberton, Jeff spent his life traveling the country working for the Railroad where he finished his career at CSX in Willard. Jeff always had a quick joke to crack and always left you shaking your head with a smile on your face. Preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Smith and sister, Michelle Harrison. Jeff is survived by son, Gabriel McQuaide (Sarah) of Monroe, Michigan; daughter, Kaitlin McQuaide (Allen) of Akron; grandsons, Conner, Caeden and Brenden McQuaide of Monroe, Michigan; mother of his children, Cathy McQuaide of Copley, who made the end of his life much more enjoyable, along with his beloved friend and companion, “Boots”, the best cat he could have ever had; along with other relatives and friends. A special thanks to all of the nurses, doctors and aides, that helped us take care of our dad and rehab him to the best of their abilities before his departure. Jeff’s family will receive friends Saturday, Feb.11,at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, 2 -4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we his children ask if you still have your dad, please call him frequently, hug him often and take him out to lunch.