Violet Zalar Jereb

Together Again

Violet passed away Jan. 17, in Jonesville, North Carolina. She was 92 years old. Born in West Virginia, she was a resident of Barberton and Copley for many years before moving to Hinsdale, New York. Violet was preceded in death by her husband Edward, daughter Deborah and son Vincent. She is survived by son Michael (Annette), Jonesville, North Carolina, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Jennie Jereb Crow, Barberton, Doris Jereb Borotkanics, Doylestown, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Hinsdale, New York.