Vehicle rolls into garage at conclusion of police pursuit

A low speed police chase of about 30 miles per hour through the East Side of Barberton ended abruptly when the pursued vehicle rolled over on Second Street NE at at N Van Buren Ave. The driver had refused to stop and was taken to the hospital. The vehicle punched a hole in the side of a garage. The incident is under investigation and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

