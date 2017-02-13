Joel C. McGuire, 76, of Norton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, following a period of declining health at Barberton Hospital. He was born Feb. 18, 1940 in Massillon to the late Edward and Helen (Watson) McGuire and has lived in Norton for the past 48 years. He married Barbara Greathouse on his birthday in 1971. They have been happily married for nearly 46 years. He worked as a Manager of Certified Gas Station in Barberton for 15 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed building birdhouses, watching old Western movies, football and baseball on TV. He and his wife were both baptized in the Mormon Church. Surviving are his wife, Barbara; daughter, Barbara (Thomas) Clapp of Norton; grandchildren, Joey, Zack, Jenna, Emma and Gracie McGuire, Rebel and Justis Clapp; great-granddaughter, Alice; 5 sisters; 1 brother; mother-in-law, Lissie Greathouse of Norton; and daughter-in-law, Heather McGuire of Rittman. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joel C. McGuire, II; 5 brothers; and 1 sister. Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. at Auble Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Rittman Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior (10-11 a.m.) to the service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Auble Gillman Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. For online obituary, condolences, register book, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.