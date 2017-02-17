Murder arrest made in Barberton

Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force along with Barberton officers have arrested a murder suspect in Barberton.

Theo King, 30, was taken into custody at approximately 9:30 a.m., Feb. 16. King was wanted for the Feb. 15 shooting and murder in Akron of Richard McCoy, 28, of Akron. Task Force officers learned King was staying with a girlfriend near the 700 block of N. Way Street in Barberton. The officers went to the home and found him inside.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office photo.