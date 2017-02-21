Barberton poised to become a walkable and bikeable community

The Barberton Community Foundation has announced three bike friendly initiatives to receive funding in 2017.

Projects include a bike share, Switching Gears Conference and Better Block event for a total of $32,000. These coupled with the Magic Mile are efforts in the city towards becoming a walkable and bikeable community.

The bike share will look to build upon the program that was piloted in Akron last year. The Barberton bike share program will have three stations, each equipped with four bikes, helmets and locks. Bicycles can be borrowed at no cost, for up to three hours at a time and must be returned by end of business day. A photo ID and filing of a waiver will be required to participate. Locations are being finalized. This program is expected to rollout early summer.

Switching Gears is an Active Transportation Conference hosted by the Akron Metropolitan Area Transit Study (AMATS). Attendees will learn groundbreaking techniques on how to promote walking, biking and transit use in their communities and how to create vibrant neighborhoods. The conference will be in Barberton Wednesday, July 26, and feature speakers Jason Roberts of Better Block and Charles Marohn of Strong Towns.

The third project is the creation of Barberton Better Block. The Foundation has provided the funding to bring a Better Block to Second Street NW. The event, supported by many community partners, will take place July 28-29. Better Block is a community development demonstration tool that rebuilds an area using grassroots efforts to show the potential to create a great walkable, bikeable, lively, neighborhood center.

A community input meeting will be Thursday March 2, at the Active Adult Center from 6-8 p.m. Visit www.barbertoncf.org or call 330-745-5995 if you would like to learn more about the bike friendly initiatives happening in Barberton in 2017.