Barberton Police body camera documents suspect’s arrest

Jordon Garrard, 27, has been charged with breaking and entering two Barberton homes. This is video of his arrest courtesy Barberton Police.

The first burglary was at the home of Mayor William Judge, Feb. 14.

7 Comments

  1. Sammi on February 22, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Oh my this is one of the funniest things ever heard who in their right mind would break into their mayors house oh my this is stupidly funny>>>>>

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on February 21, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Damn next door to my parents home, glad he didn’t do a B&E at their house but you would only know it was the mayors house if you lived on their street.

    Reply
  3. DresdenSinn on February 21, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Wow..takes some balls to do a B&E on the Mayor’s home but I wonder if he even knew it was.

    Reply
    • Barney Fife on February 21, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      Would the P.D. been as aggressive in the search if it was not the mayor’s? Ask SPD what he/she thinks.

      Reply
  4. Shawn on February 21, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Good job BPD. We would love to see more of these scumbags publicly shamed. Keep them coming

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 21, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Thank you BPD for getting another pos off our streets!

    Reply
  6. SPD on February 21, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Hopefully he gets prison time, unlike the idiot who broke into my house more than once and a Liberal judge and Liberal jury let him walk away a free man.

    Reply