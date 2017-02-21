Barberton Police body camera documents suspect’s arrest
Jordon Garrard, 27, has been charged with breaking and entering two Barberton homes. This is video of his arrest courtesy Barberton Police.
The first burglary was at the home of Mayor William Judge, Feb. 14.
Pick up the Herald Thursday for complete details of this arrest and more news you need in The Barberton Herald.
7 Comments
Oh my this is one of the funniest things ever heard who in their right mind would break into their mayors house oh my this is stupidly funny>>>>>
Damn next door to my parents home, glad he didn’t do a B&E at their house but you would only know it was the mayors house if you lived on their street.
Wow..takes some balls to do a B&E on the Mayor’s home but I wonder if he even knew it was.
Would the P.D. been as aggressive in the search if it was not the mayor’s? Ask SPD what he/she thinks.
Good job BPD. We would love to see more of these scumbags publicly shamed. Keep them coming
Thank you BPD for getting another pos off our streets!
Hopefully he gets prison time, unlike the idiot who broke into my house more than once and a Liberal judge and Liberal jury let him walk away a free man.