Barbara J. Herold

Barbara Jean Herold, 80, passed away peacefully at her residence Feb. 21. Barbara was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. after 40 years of service. She was a lifelong member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was active in the Holy Hour Program, Legion of Mary and the Altar Society for many years. Preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Herold; brothers Thomas and Joseph; and sisters Mary Wilsterman and Rita Morber; She is survived by her loving sisters Catherine and Elizabeth Herold; brother-in-law Ivan Morber; sister-in-law Anne Herold; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Patty, Peggy, Stacy and Emily who provided gentle and dignified care for Barb. Barb was a faith-filled and devoted daughter, sister and aunt who freely gave of her time, talents and treasures to all those she loved and held dear. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton. Fr. David McCarthy celebrant. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday Feb. 24, 5-8 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Augustine Endowment Trust Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).