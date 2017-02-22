Today we celebrate the life of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who lived a blessed life. Constantine J. Nonno, 96, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Feb. 20. Con was born in Fossalto, Italy on April 12, 1920. He came to America at the age of seven. March 8, 1943, Con married the love of his life, Pauline Brienza, and they walked hand in hand for nearly 74 years raising seven children who are forever grateful for their love. Con was a proud WWII veteran who served with the 366th Fighter Squadron in the United States Army Air Corps. He was grateful for the GI Bill that provided him the opportunity to attend college at the University of Akron where he earned a bachelor’s degree. Con was employed for 33 years by the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and retired as Manager of Communications.Along with his wife and close spiritual family, Con was a faithful, devoted member of St. Augustine Church where he was an Altar Server and Eucharistic Minister. Con always said he lived a charmed life. This was reflected in how he lived his life. Con was generous with his love, acceptance, and encouragement. He loved his wife, kids and grandkids. In his own kind and gentle way, Con loved life and savored every moment. He was quick to hold hands with his wife. He was generous with his smile. He loved to share his true life stories and we loved to hear them as many times as he wanted to share them with us. And although his presence will forever be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him we have lost nothing as we were blessed by his time on earth and he will continue to live on in our hearts and our thoughts forever. He was a beautiful man and we are very lucky to have called him husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Con is preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Joseph Nonno, brothers Mike and Dominic, sisters Angie (Schneider) and Lucy (Anna) and son-in-law Joseph Mitri. Con is survived by his loving wife Pauline, loving children Lou (Pam) Nonno, Connie (Bob) Rayl, Jane (Dennis) Gillespie, Joe (Cathy) Nonno, Dave Nonno, Joann Nonno (Ken Nelson), Paul (Angela) Nonno, loving grandchildren, Brian (Susan), Chris (Kara), Keri (Rick), Stacy (Brad), Joseph (Susan), Melissa, Tony, Allyson, Stephanie, Natalie, Constantine, Giovanni, great-grandchildren, Mary Margaret, Stela, Oliver, McKenzi, Griffin, Connor, Keelie. Con’s family is forever grateful for all of the tender loving care, prayers and support. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Con’s life will be held at St. Augustine Church Friday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m. Calling hours Thursday Feb. 23, 5-8 p.m. at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).