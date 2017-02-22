UPDATE: Homicide at The Woods Apartments

Duane Lucas, who had a warrant for the murder of Brittany Littlejohn, was arrested on the 500 block of North Howard Street in Akron around 9 p.m. last night.

The shooting victim has been identified as Brittany Littlejohn of Romig Road. Police responded to a call on the 2500 block of Romig Road. Police said it appeared to be a domestic dispute. Little john, 31, was found dead on the outdoor patio in front of the apartment sliding door when police arrived at the scene.

