Amber Nichole Boyer, 30, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19 after a long battle with addiction. Born April 17, 1986 in Barberton, she was a 2004 graduate of Wadsworth High School. Growing up Amber had a way about her that drew people to her, she always had an infectious smile that could light up a room the moment she walked in. She was a beautiful, adventurous and free spirited soul. Amber had a big heart and deeply loved her family and friends, and was very passionate about animals. Amber is survived by her mother, Sherri (Boswell) Boyer; father, Steve Boyer (Georgeann); sister, Ashley Boyer; niece, Cynthia “Ducky”; grandfathers, Lynn Boswell (and the late Sandra) and James Boyer (and the late Sandra); aunts and uncles, Mike (Jenny) Boyer, Deanna (Dave) Durbin, Linda (Scott) Gallagher and Scott (Cindy) Boswell and the late Jeffrey Boswell; along with many cousins, other relatives and friends. Amber is now at peace, she will be deeply missed by all. We will always cherish the good memories and times that we spent together. Amber’s family will receive family and friends from 2 -4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The LCADA Way at https://thelcadaway.org/support-us/make-a-gift or by calling (440) 989-4945, a foundation that provides help for those struggling with addiction.