Greenwich Road Bridge Culvert under reconstruction

Beginning Sunday, March 5, Greenwich Road in Norton will be closed for approximately 16 days to all traffic between Shellhart Road and Golf Course Drive for replacement of a bridge culvert.

The detour route is along Cleveland Massillon, Wadsworth and Hametown roads.

Winters Excavating is doing the work under contract with the Summit County Engineer’s Office which is funding 100 percent of the project. Any concerns regarding the project may be directed to the Summit County Engineer’s Office at 330-643-2850.