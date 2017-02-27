gether Again

Hilda E. Brooke, 90, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26. A resident of Barberton for most of her life. Hilda was a life-time member of Barberton VFW 1066 Ladies Auxiliary and an active member of Barberton Senior Center. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ralph; daughters, Gloria Mitchell and Connie Ady; son-in-law, Kenny Hart; granddaughter, Beth Ann Wolfe and great-granddaughter, Tori Harvey; Hilda is survived by her daughters, Irene Hart, Charlene (Bob) Wolfe and Mickey (Don) Harvey; sons-in-law, Dan Ady and Jim Mitchell; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 2, 11 a.m. at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home.