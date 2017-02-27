John E. Sarkozi, age 85, passed away Feb. 25. He was born Sept. 14, 1931 in Barberton. He was an Army veteran, long time resident and former Police Officer for the City of Barberton. John is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Joann “Joanie”. Funeral services will be at noon, Thursday, March 2, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 Robinson Ave., Barberton. Father Miron Kerul’-Kmec will conduct the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11- noon at the Church. Burial with full military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Arrangements by Cox McNulty Funeral Home, Barberton.