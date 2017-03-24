John Kulick Obituary

John Kulick started the next phase of his spiritual journey March 19. He joins his beloved wife Marcia (McCullough) Kulick who only three days prior passed away as well. John was born in Barberton, Ohio Sept. 10, 1949, to the parents of Andrew and Angeline Kulick. He was their fourth of eight children. As did his seven surviving siblings, he attended Saints Cyril and Methodius grade school and Barberton High School, class of 1968. Continuing his education, he attended Kent State University where he earned both his bachelors and master degrees in vocational rehabilitation education. He moved to Denver, Colorado to start his career in his field of study at a community college, where he met his future wife, Marcia. His next career move took him to Duluth, Minnesota where he was employed by the University of Minnesota as a vocational rehabilitation counselor. Marcia soon followed John to Duluth, where they continued their relationship, resulting in a life-long marriage. John was very supportive and proud of Marcia’s multi-sport athletic career, highlighted by five world records in swimming at the 1984 Paralympic Games in England. John was also very athletically involved, keeping busy with disciplined workouts, white crane martial arts, cross-country skiing, snow-shoeing, canoeing, and of course, marathon running. He was a decades-long participant or volunteer at the much-loved annual Grandma’s Marathon. After enjoying many years together in Duluth, John and Marcia decided to move south to the warmer climes of Minneapolis. As a devoted member of the Eckankar faith, he was delighted to begin working for the church headquarters in their publishing division, where he edited, assembled and published spiritual books. They settled in Rockford, Minnesota in a rural setting surrounded by a nature preserve. John absolutely loved the wildlife right in their yard, including deer, foxes and eagles. However, he certainly wasn’t fond of the critters raiding his and Marcia’s spectacular garden. As much as they loved their home and its peaceful location, they decided a move to the city would greatly shorten their commute times and ease the obligations of maintaining a beautiful old home. So they moved to Plymouth, where they bought a beautiful new townhouse. Life settled in to a routine of wonderful balance, a meaningful career, plenty of exercise, a never-ending search for the best quality diet and supplement regimen, spiritual fulfillment, and a plethora of good friends, family and neighbors. Unbeknownst to both John and Marcia, and much sooner than expected, this would become their golden years. In 2012, John was diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He retired and began his five-year struggle with the disease, with Marcia right at his side and partner in the battle. Their lives were more difficult, but they managed and continued to enjoy themselves in their comfortable home. In 2016, Marcia was delivered the news of her cancer. She fought valiantly to the end, and at the same time caring for John to her final days. A joint celebration of their lives will be May 6th at 1 p.m. at the Eckankar Temple in Chanhassen, Minnesota. A reception will follow immediately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Eckaknkar Temple or a charity of your choice.”Love is all there is. It is the beginning and end of life.” Harold Klemp, The Loving Heart (compiled by John Kulick).