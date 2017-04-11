Alert** Authorities looking for two men armed and dangerous

Authorities have issued a “Blue Alert” after they say an Ohio police officer was shot by two men.

The Blue Alert will provide the means to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

Newcomerstown Police say the suspects are driving a black Geo Tracker that is blacked out and has dark tinted windows. The vehicle does not have license plates. One of the suspects is identified as Chaz Gillian, 28, he and the other unnamed suspect are considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Police say one of the suspects is wearing a red sweatshirt and the other is wearing a lime green shirt. They also say one of the suspects is wearing a tactical vest. They’re armed with a shot gun and hand guns, police say.

From FOX 45newsnow.com in Tuscarawas County near Dayton.