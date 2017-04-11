Council moves to ban medical marijuana

Tim McCracken

Herald Staff Writer

Norton City Council heard statements about medical marijuana, the status of Norton police concerning new regulations and a call to action from the mayor about Green Up Norton Day.

Dan Karant from the Summit County Board of Health, spoke to council urging them not to allow medical marijuana operations in the city.

Among the many other reasons, Karant stated, “We are bemoaning the opiate death rate and can’t seem to get a handle on the abuse, it would be irresponsible to introduce another drug, which is an entry level drug.”

He also stated, “This isn’t the same drug we knew in the ‘60s and ‘70s that had 3 or 4 percent THC. Today’s marijuana has around 12 percent. One report found a potency of 70 percent, that is potent enough to cause death.”

Council heard a first reading of an ordinance at the April 10 meeting to prohibit cultivators, processors and dispensaries of medical marijuana within the city.

Council also heard a report from Police Chief John Dalessandro concerning new state regulations on training for police. The new regulations are required to be met by 2018. Dalessandro stated Norton is compliant now, and even exceeds the minimum standards in some instances.

Dalessandro also made council aware he is planning a community heroin and drug awareness rally, July 22, noon-5 p.m., at the Norton High stadium, 1 Panther Way. He plans to have speakers, music, touch a truck and much more. More information about the event will be related soon.

In closing the meeting, Mayor Mike Zita called for citizens to get ready for Green Up Norton Day April 22. He asked all that are able to come help. Those interested can go to www.cityofnorton.org or call 330-825-7815, ext. 314.