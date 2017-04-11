DI teams headed to Globals

Seven Barberton teams will move on to the Destination Imagination Global Finals at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, May 23-27.

The teams qualified at the April 8 Ohio DI tournament in Mount Vernon. Eight teams competed at elementary, middle, and secondary school levels.

Two teams brought home first place trophies. Purple Pride, from Barberton High School competed against eight other teams in the secondary level service learning challenge. Team members are Macy and Michael Debevec, Jeremy Struckel, and Sydney Young. The team is managed by Mick and Carla Debevec. The Purple Crumbs In Your Moustache, from Barberton Elementary School East, placed first out a whopping 18 teams in the scientific challenge. Team members are Quinn Moore, Cassie Moore, Haley Lorenzo, Cade Kelley, Sophia Samples and Wyatt Slater. The team is managed by Dawn Moore and Andrea Tomer.

Four teams came home with a second-place finish. The Noodles Farewell Tour, from Barberton High School, competed against nine other teams in the secondary level fine arts challenge. Team members are Olivia Adams, Celeste Gable, Maycee Hurd, Max Long, Christopher Mitchell, Noah Vega and Zachary Wilson. The team is managed by Jim Jensen and Carol Mitchell. I Can’t See My Eyebrows From Here, from BHS, was one of eight teams competing in the secondary level scientific challenge. Team members are Brevan Mitchell, Jaycee Lappin, Jamie Matheson, Courtney Kemp and Nelson Velo. The team managers are Chris Mitchell and Sheila Velo.

Two Legit to Quit, a BMS team, competed against eight other teams in the middle level service learning challenge. Team members are Aidan Taylor, Olivia Teagle, Lulu Kemp, Andrew Miller, Madison Mitchell and Logan Mitchell. Team managers are Susan Kemp and Lisa Mitchell. The Purple Dragonz, from Barberton Elementary School West competed against eight other teams in the elementary level service learning challenge. Team members are Aiden Smith, Tyler Smith, Alaina Wiles, Ava Speedy, Elizabeth Scott and Luke Gordon. The team is managed by Beth Smith.

The Purple Penguins Get Tied Up, from BHS, brought home a third place trophy in the secondary level service learning challenge. The team members are Heather Kriston, Michaela Querry, Payton Hoffman, Mackenzie Hoffman, Celeste Sprouse and Heaven Stillings. The team managers are Treasure and Ken Kriston, and Danielle Hoffman.

Sending seven teams to DI Global Finals will be expensive. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, please send a check written out to Barberton DI and send it to Jim Jensen c/o Barberton Middle School 477 Fourth St. NW, Barberton, OH 44203.

Courtesy photos

The Noodles Farewell Tour is, left to right, Celeste Gable, Zachary Wilson, Max Long, Chris Mitchell, Olivia Adams, Noah Vega and Maycee Hurd.

Purple Penguins Get Tied Up is Heather Kriston, Heaven Stillings, Michaela Querry, Payton Hoffman, Celeste Sprouse and Mackenzie Hoffman.

Purple Pride is Michael Debevec, Jeremy Struckel, Sydney Young and Macy Debevec.

The Purple Crumbs In Your Moustache is Wyatt Slater, Cade Kelley, Quinn Moore, Cassie Moore, Haley Lorenzo and Sophia Samples.

The Purple Dragonz is Ava Speedy, Olivia Wiles, Elizabeth Scott, Tyler Smith and Luke Gordon. Aiden Smith is not pictured.