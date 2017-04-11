I76 reopened after accident

| | 1

West bound Interstate 76 was closed before Barber Road for a vehicle on its side. Two people were able to crawl from the vehicle and are with Norton EMS. The accident has been cleared and all lanes are open.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment





1 Comment

  1. SPD on April 11, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Texting on the phone.

    Reply