Brian Craig was born in Toledo, Ohio Aug.16, 1966. He was a graduate of Norton High School. To quote an old saying, “He never met a man he didn’t like.” That certainly did apply to Brian Craig. He had lots of friends as he traveled through life. He would help a old friend when they needed a helping hand. He has struggled through a number of illnesses, along with a bout with sugar diabetes. He was an adopted son of Rev. David and Beverly Craig of Canal Fulton. Brian was the brother of his deceased sister, Diane. Stephen, his brother, is a resident of Uniontown, Ohio. He is survived by two sons, Brian Jr. and Robert. He is also survived by his wife, Theresa. He had a special love in his life for music. He brought together several bands during his lifetime. Thanks to all who responded to Brian’s time of need. Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Eric Swanson, pastor of First Lutheran Church of Barberton, will be, Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. The family will receive friends before the services Saturday April 29, from 4-6 p.m. at Cox McNulty funeral home.