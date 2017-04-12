Brian Craig
Brian Craig was born in Toledo, Ohio Aug.16, 1966. He was a graduate of Norton High School. To quote an old saying, “He never met a man he didn’t like.” That certainly did apply to Brian Craig. He had lots of friends as he traveled through life. He would help a old friend when they needed a helping hand. He has struggled through a number of illnesses, along with a bout with sugar diabetes. He was an adopted son of Rev. David and Beverly Craig of Canal Fulton. Brian was the brother of his deceased sister, Diane. Stephen, his brother, is a resident of Uniontown, Ohio. He is survived by two sons, Brian Jr. and Robert. He is also survived by his wife, Theresa. He had a special love in his life for music. He brought together several bands during his lifetime. Thanks to all who responded to Brian’s time of need. Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Eric Swanson, pastor of First Lutheran Church of Barberton, will be, Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. The family will receive friends before the services Saturday April 29, from 4-6 p.m. at Cox McNulty funeral home.
7 Comments
I’ve known Brian for so long time. I met him at Gardner pie co.where we worked togethet…he had such a kind heart he would do anything for anyone ..He loved life never had anything bad to say about no one always putting smiles on other people’s faces. He such a positive uplifting attitude. People were was always drawn towards Brian because of the ora that surrounded him. He was an angel of God here on earth. Anyone who new Brian new his passion was music and loved to play the guitar . He was like a brother to me i will miss him dearly . Prayers to his wife and kids . REST IN PEACE BRIAN !!!!!! YOUR AN ANGEL OF GOD NOW . LOVE YOU
Brian had such a good heart. I remember him bringing his electric guitar to Sunday School to play for the little ones. He always had a smile!
Brian R.W.G. I am glad that I got to know you through our kids dating. You were always there if I needed something. You were one of the most giving people that I know. As the song goes THE GOOD DIE YOUNG this is so true when it comes to you. Keep rockin’ in heaven. You will be missed greatly. Prayers to your family. This world definately lost a good one with you. Sad to see you gone but at least now there is no pain for you. With all of our love from the Thompson’s. Enjoy your angel wings Brian!!!!!!!!!!
Brian,
We met in 1983 in 4th period study hall, from there our friendship just grew stronger and stronger. I remember the first time I saw you play guitar, it was amazing to me, as I had no ability to play a musical instrument. I moved away to Florida shortly after high school, but you did not let that put a break in our friendship. You would call me all the time and you even came and visited me a couple times. You are one of the kindest men I know, your ability to not judge people and accept them for what they are is something I wish I could do. The thing that i regret the most is not seeing you play shows with the bands you have been in. I will miss you more and more everyday. You are my brother from another mother and I have and always will love you as such. See you on the other side. Tell my father i said “hi”, even though he will probably be like ” hey Fred what are you doing up here.
Rest In Heaven my Dear Friend!!💗💗. You we’re a kind and gentle soul..and gave us joy through your music!!!!! You WILL BE MISSED DEARLY BY MANY!!! Till we meet again.. Fly high my gentle friend!💗✌
You and your families has our condolences.
I will never forget you Brian.in the past 25yrs.we have become best of friends you was always there for me and I for you. You mentioned the world to me im so sad you was taking but all I think is you are at peace there will never be a day that goes by that I don’t think of you.tell my brother rich I love him also and I love you too Bry Bry…..See you on the ather side one day. With all are love!!!! Joe and Lesa White.