I-76 reopened after grass fire

UPDATED: A fire of undetermined origin required multiple fire departments to extinguish and closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in Norton. Go to the Herald’s Facebook page for video from live postings.

Original post: Due to a large open burn near Mulch Makers, I-76 eastbound is closed between the Barber Road and Cleveland Massillon exits. SR 21 northbound has been blocked to prevent cars from traveling towards the fire. Norton has required mutual aid from surrounding cities.