UPDATE: Bond set at $50,000 for Wirebaugh **Video**

Jessica Wirebaugh, driver who struck a utility pole and a pedestrian on Wooster Road by the Salvation Army, has been charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a felony of the third degree.

She is going to Summit County Public Jail on a $50,000 bond. Barberton Det. Robert Russell said she tested positive for Carfentanil.

