UPDATE: Bond set at $50,000 for Wirebaugh **Video**
Jessica Wirebaugh, driver who struck a utility pole and a pedestrian on Wooster Road by the Salvation Army, has been charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a felony of the third degree.
She is going to Summit County Public Jail on a $50,000 bond. Barberton Det. Robert Russell said she tested positive for Carfentanil.
For more details, read the next issue of The Barberton Herald.
2 Comments
Told you she was all drugged out.
and Barberton and the rest of the suberb citys don’t think they have drug issues, awww the foolishness !