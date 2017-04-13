Helen “Marie” Arnold, 97, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 12. Marie was born October 9, 1919 in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Ira and Florence Mason. She came to live in Kenmore when she was 19 and married Al Arnold in 1941, living in Barberton for next 74 years. Marie worked as a secretary for Dr. Harbarger in Kenmore / Green Cross Hospital for many years and was at one time a member of the Barberton Eastern Star. She and her husband, Albert, faithfully attended First Presbyterian Church of Barberton for over 60 years where she enjoyed being part of her Sunday School and helping with church actives whenever possible. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing bridge for many years with a host of friends. Marie was always known for having a smile on her face and being attentive to others. She was always on the go and enjoyed a life well lived. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Albert of 54 years. She is survived by her daughters; Judith (Robert) Gilson and Sally (Richard) Leksan; sister, Betty (James) Cummins; grandchildren, Jim Weckbacher, Jodie Weckbacher, Brad (Jessica) Leksan, Chad (Melissa) Leksan; great- grandchildren, Grayson and Gage Leksan; nieces, nephews and special friend, Linda Beech. A special thanks to the staff at Western Reserve Masonic Assisted Living in Medina and Medina Hospice for the care they gave Mom. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road Norton, Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with funeral services following. Reverend Richard Lapehn officiating. Interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Barberton, 636 Park Ave. W., Barberton, OH 44203 in memory of Marie. Funeral home map, directions, and the Arnold Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website, BacherFuneralHome.com, 330-825-3633.