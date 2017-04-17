Eleanore R. Reno, 90, passed away peacefully at her home April 16. She was born in Loyal Oak, Ohio, Aug. 20,1926 to the late Lawrence and Edythe Bowers. Eleanore graduated from Norton High School in 1944 and was a life member of the Norton Grange. She retired from Roadway Express. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzles, traveling, and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband, William Reno; and sisters, Harriett Allshire, Charlene Bertsch, and Marjorie Nimtz. She will be deeply missed by her children, Linda Otto, Joseph Otto Jr., and Debra (John) Kappes; sister, Florence Childers; six grandchildren; fifteen great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call Thursday, April 20, 5-8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home 131 N. Canton Road, Akron, where funeral services will be Friday, April 21, 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Norton High School Alumni Association. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.