Glenda Sue Miller, 60, passed away Saturday, April 8. Survived by her husband, David Miller; daughters, Alicia Carpenter and Heather Woods; grandchildren, Faith and Cecil Woods and Corey and Codey Youngblood. A memorial service will be Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m., at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave. with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating.