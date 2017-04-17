Richard “R.C.” “Dickey” Garrett passed away April 13, due to heart complications. Dickey was born Sept. 18, 1948 in Barberton to O.C. and Selma Garrett. He joined Job Corp in 1966 and was drafted by the Army in 1968 where he served as a 101st Airborne Ranger until 1974. He was proud to of served his country. Dickey was a welder, butcher and a very talented artist. He loved to hunt, fish and garden, but most of all loved to hang out with friends and family and tell stories. Dickey was preceded to death by his father O.C. Garrett and he is survived by his mother Selma Garrett, sister Barb (Larry) Patterson of Massillon, Dan of Arizona. Tim (Jean) and David of North Lawrence, daughters Michelle Garret (Rob Davis) of Barberton and Tracie (Ron) Crew of Akron, son Seth Conrad of Barberton, and six grand children. Dickey died peacefully and pain free with all of his children at his bedside. Cremation has taken place per Dickey’s wishes, there will be a memorial service with honors May 26, 2:30 p.m., at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10174 Rawiga Road, Seville. Followed by a celebration of R.C. Garrett’s life, place and time to be announced later. We would like to sincerely thank Veteran”s medical staff of Canton and Aultman M.I.C.U staff for taking exceptional care of our dad.