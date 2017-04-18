Expansion brings jobs to Barberton

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

Signet Jewelers in Barberton completed an expansion which more than doubles its warehouse space.

The expansion added about 56,000 square feet and the building now covers 134,000 square feet. All that new space means new jobs. There are about 18 new jobs at the facility and they anticipate there being more jobs by the end of 2018.

This is a warehouse and distribution center for items like jewelry boxes and supplies. This facility fulfills orders for non-merchandise supplies for about 3,000 stores in the county. The expansion will triple handling capacity in and out of the central location.

The expansion is already complete and the ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week. The construction for this project began in June 2016, according to Barberton Mayor William Judge.

Judge said, “We’ve implemented new economic development processes and created an environment that I believe promotes the community and provides the opportunity for companies to expand or move to the city.” This allows the city to develop unused land and boost economic development.

“We have great working relationships with our business community, developers and builders which foster development and expansions like this,” said Judge.

Signet Jewelers operates under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry and more.

Signet Jewelers expanded its Barberton facility at 30 Foundation Place off of South Van Buren Avenue.

Michelle DeShon/ HERALD PHOTOS