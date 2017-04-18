Scouts visit police
Cub Scouts from Pack 3101 and families visit the Barberton Police Station under the guidance of Officer Kenny Cheatham.
“You’re going to be finding out that you are forever learning,” Cheatham told the scouts.
#nortonnews
#barbertonnews
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Spring sports showcased in the Herald
Norton basketball coach out
Expansion brings jobs to Barberton
Police seek robbery suspect
April 17, 2017 | 2 Comments »
Barberton man accused of shooting at Stark County deputy
April 15, 2017 | No Comments »