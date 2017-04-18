Spring sports showcased in the Herald

Check out each week’s Herald for the best coverage of Barberton and Norton sports action. Stories by Randy and Ho with photos by Rich and Rich provide in-depth coverage of baseball, softball, track and tennis plus auto racing.

Autumn Whitlatch leaps her way to a first-place finish in the Lady Magics win against Coventry. Photo by Rich Muller

Bob Sibila Jr. (82) and Norm Taylor (32) battle for the lead heading into turn three in the Modifieds heat at the Barberton Speedway. Photo by Rich Muller

Norton’s Matt Bradshaw uncorks another winning throw in the discus. Photo by Rich Hudgins

Tyler Scott hands off to Archie Merchant in the Panthers’ 4×100 relay race against Springfield. Photo by Rich Hudgins

The Panthers’ Weston Clark is having a good year winning five of his last six matches. Photo by Richard Hudgins