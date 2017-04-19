Norton girls on fire

Ho Hoffman

Herald Staff Writer

The Lady Panther softball team is on a six-game win streak.

An extra inning 9-7 win over defending champion Field, Norton has defeated Cloverleaf 16-1, Copley 7-3, Springfield 9-6, Chippewa twice 4-0, 5-1 and Ravenna.5-4.

The wins over Field, Cloverleaf, Springfield and Ravenna has also put them in a tie for first place in the Portage Trail Conference with a 6-4, 5-1 record.

The latest win was a come-from-behind 5-4 over Ravenna.

A two-run double by Paige Howe in the top of the seventh provided the lead and Lexi Gable’s second hit plated the winner. Jordan Bird drove in the first two runs in the third inning with a double. Sarah Shearer had three hits and a big RBI in the seventh.

Sondra Brown picked up the relief. Morgan Sullivan started and pitched four innings of two-hit ball before Brown entered.

The pitching staff of Sullivan, Kara Stults and Brown have been sharing the duties.

“This is really great” Brown a freshman with a 4-0 record said. “I was just hoping to make varsity this year and now I am having an opportunity to start.”

Brown isn’t the only freshman contributing, so is Kaitlyn Cowx.

She is 14-for-26 and an RBI machine. Also carrying big sticks have been Howe, Bird, Sullivan and Lexi and Lindsay Gable. Howe has 14 hits and 14 RBI’s in her last six.

Norton has a busy week. They are on the road Thursday at Cloverleaf and then the week-end Rock N’ Fire Tournament at Firestone Stadium sponsored by the Akron Racers.

The Lady Panthers are in with St. Vincent-St. Mary, Brunswick and Warren Champion. Norton will play three games over the three-day weekend.