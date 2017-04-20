Dragonz advance to globals

The Barberton Elementary West Destination Imagination team, The Purple Dragonz, came in second place in the service learning challenge at the state tournament.

They have also qualified to move on to Destination Imagination global finals which at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in May. Team members are Aiden Smith, Tyler Smith, Ava Speedy, Elizabeth Scott, Alaina Wiles and Luke Gordon. Their team manager is Beth Smith. Seven DI teams from Barberton City Schools will be traveling to global finals.